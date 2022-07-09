Dozens Of Firefighters Battle Montgomery County Recycling Center Fire (VIDEO)

Dozens of firefighters joined together to battle a large blaze at a recycling center in Montgomery County this morning, authorities say.

The large paper trash fire began on the tipping room floor of the center on 16105 Frederick Road near Shady Grove Road around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Officials say that around 60 firefighters were able to contain the flames.

The fire was contained around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

