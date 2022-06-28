Detectives Issue Alert For Wanted Man Who Attempted To Rob Lakeforest Mall: Police

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for an attempted robbery and assault at the Lakeforest Mall in Montgomery County.

Surveillance photos have been released of a suspect who allegedly attempted a commercial robbery on Saturday, June 18 at Macy’s inside the store on the 700 block of Russell Avenue.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the store and asked to see some jewelry.

When an employee removed a tray of jewelry from a cabinet, the suspect allegedly attempted to steal it from the employee, but he was unsuccessful, according to police. He then struck the employee in the face and attempted and failed to steal another tray of jewelry.

The suspect ran out of the store and fled the scene without any property in his possession, they noted.

During the incident, a female employee sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The suspect was described as being an African American man in his 40s with a beard and large build.

He is approximately 6-foot tall, and at the time of the incident, he was wearing black glasses, a silver necklace, a black baseball hat, white/black/green/gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and multicolor sneakers.

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact police investigators in the Major Crime Division by calling (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS. The Crime Solvers of Montgomery County can also be contacted at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

