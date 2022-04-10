DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say.

The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.

The victim began screaming, which got the attention of witnesses who ran to help, scaring off the boys.

The witnesses then chased the teens and took pictures before one of the victims turned and pointed a gun at the witnesses near the intersection of East Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way.

Rockville City Police were able to spot the suspects around 30 minutes later near Route 355 and East Gude Drive. All three suspects were able to be detained without incident, and a black BB gun and all three ski masks were retrieved from a backpack the boys were carrying.

The three teenage boys were transported to the Montgomery County Police Department Headquarters, for processing. All three were charged with attempted armed carjacking and first-degree assault.

The Department of Juvenile Services has been consulted, and all three were released to the custody of their parents under, "community detention."

