DC Murder Victim Identified, Suspect On The Run

Annie DeVoe
Email me
DC Metropolitan Police
DC Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

Police have released the name of a victim killed in Washington D.C. after a shooting, authorities say.

D Angelo Taylor, 36, was fatally shot shortly before 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, according to Metropolitan Police.

First responders arrived to the scene after reports of a shooting where they found Taylor unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Taylor was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

