Police & Fire

DC Metro Train Set On Fire, Causes Delays (VIDEO)

Annie DeVoe
Metro train catches fire
Metro train catches fire Photo Credit: Sebastián Di-Majo @SebastianDiMajo (Twitter)

Commuters had a slight interruption this morning as firefighters worked to put out and investigate a fire in a DC Metro train.

The fire was caught on video by a witness after an individual set a small fire in aboard a train at Eastern Market on Friday, Sept. 9, confirms DC Metro officials. 

Metro officials say that the fire was quickly extinguished, but the station was evacuated amid the incident.

Alternate routes were provided by Metro officials, with several shuttle locations listed:

  • Eastern Market
  • Pennsylvania Avenue and 8th Street
  • Potomac Avenue
  • Potomac Avenue and 14th Street

This is a developing story, check back for more.

