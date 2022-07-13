Contact Us
Breaking News: Assault Charges Dropped Against Football Player Who Decked Combative Airline Employee In Newark
DC Man Sentenced After Carjacking Victims He Lured Through Social Media

Annie DeVoe
Markeith Dwayne Jones
Markeith Dwayne Jones Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office

A Washington DC man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for an armed carjacking of a BMW he found through social media, authorities say.

Markeith Dwayne Jones, 21, pleaded guilty in April after luring the victims to a shopping center under the false promise of purchasing their vehicle in June 2021, according to Montgomery County officials.

Jones met the victims at a Wheaton shopping center on June 9, 2021, investigators said, threatened them with a gun, and drove off with their BMW. Montgomery County Police located the vehicle with the assistance of a helicopter and a chase ensued into Washington DC.

Jones crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, they added, tossing the gun into a trash can and hopping a fence before police arrested him

He will serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

