DC Man Sentenced After Carjacking Victims He Lured Through Social Media

A Washington DC man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for an armed carjacking of a BMW he found through social media, authorities say.

Markeith Dwayne Jones, 21, pleaded guilty in April after luring the victims to a shopping center under the false promise of purchasing their vehicle in June 2021, according to Montgomery County officials.

Jones met the victims at a Wheaton shopping center on June 9, 2021, investigators said, threatened them with a gun, and drove off with their BMW. Montgomery County Police located the vehicle with the assistance of a helicopter and a chase ensued into Washington DC.

Jones crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, they added, tossing the gun into a trash can and hopping a fence before police arrested him

He will serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

