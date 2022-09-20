DC Killer Sentenced To Life Without Parole After Stabbing Girlfriend's Son, Two Others

A convicted killer has been sentenced to life without parole following a horrific attack during a trip to Washington D.C. in May 2020 that left one dead and two others injured, authorities say.

Biet Van Tran, 65, was found guilty of the first-degree murder or Linh Pham, 23, and attempted first-degree murders of Quy Luc, 32, and Thi Nyguen, 22, back in April of 2022, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Pham, Luc, and Nyguen were attacked on May 11, 2020 after traveling to visit the D.C. area after Luc's mother suffered a stroke.

Tran, who was Luc's mother's boyfriend, got into an argument with Luc about money in the basement area of the home, when Tran attacked Luc with a knife, stabbing him. Luc ran from the home for help, but his girlfriend Pham, and their roommate, Nyguen, were left in the upstairs of the home.

Tran then brutally attacked Pham on the main floor of the home, stabbing her as she tried to escape up the stairs. Pham then tried to push Nyguen into a bedroom to escape before entering another bedroom where she died from her injuries.

Tran then turned on Nyguen and began stabbing her before she could lock the door, severely injuring her.

“This was about as vicious an attack as you can possibly imagine. As Judge Burrell stated in court, Biet Van Tran committed the ultimate crime against these three innocent victims and will pay the ultimate punishment. We thank the survivors for their bravery in participating in the trial and working with Assistant State’s Attorneys Ashley Inderfurth and Kyle O’Grady to make sure this defendant will never harm anyone again,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Both surviving victims, Nyguen and Luc attended the sentencing.

