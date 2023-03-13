DC Child Sex Offender Behind Bars Again For Carjacking After Serving 17 Years In Prison

A 43-year-old Washington, DC man is behind bars again after he was released following a 17-year-long sentence for the sexual assault of a child, authorities announced.

Monteray Horn is accused of carjacking multiple people on the same day throughout Montgomery County after shooting at a man on a Metro train in Anacostia, according to Montgomery County Police.

Investigation determined that Horn allegedly boarded the train and shot at the man, who was left unharmed, police say. After the train stopped, Horn reportedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Washington, DC, and drove it to the Wheaton Metro stop.

Once Horn was at the Metro stop, investigators say he attempted to carjack another vehicle at the Westfield Wheaton Mall, pointing a gun at a woman and children and demanding they get out of their vehicle.

Horn was reportedly unable to start the vehicle and tried to carjack a second car.

Horn then allegedly attempted to carjack a BMW in a nearby parking lot before the driver sped away. Horn then reportedly shot at the BMW, narrowly missing the driver.

At that point, detectives say that Horn approached a fourth vehicle unsuccessfully before running across the parking lot to attempt to carjack a fifth vehicle on Ring Road.

Horn reportedly shot the driver of the vehicle in the face and was unable to steal the vehicle. He then fled to a residential area where officers located him in the 2900 block of Faulkner Place.

Medics arrived to assist the woman who had been shot, rushing her to a nearby hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

The victim is listed in serious, but stable condition on Monday afternoon.

Horn was charged with multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun, and home invasion.

Police are asking for the driver of the second attempted carjacking vehicle or other witnesses to the incident to call them at 240-773-5070.

