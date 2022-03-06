Dad Was Racing Before Crash That Killed Toddler In Maryland: Authorities

Two drivers who were racing moments before a crash that killed one driver's 4-year-old daughter in Maryland have been charged by indictment, authorities said.

The girl's dad, Felipe Hernandez of Silver Spring, was racing Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas, of Germantown, in the moments leading up to the crash on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Georgia and Dexter avenues, Montgomery County police said.

Hernandez was driving a black 2005 Acura RSX and Posadas was in a silver 2021 Honda Civic, both heading southbound on Georgia Avenue when the driver of a black 2020 Ford Fusion tried to make a left turn from northbound Georgia Avenue to Dexter Avenue, police said.

The Ford was struck by both the Acura and the Honda. The Acura left the roadway and struck a brick wall, killing 4-year-old Ilianna Hernandez, police said. A GoFundMe for Ilianna's family had raised more than $29,000 as of June 3, 2022.

Ilianna, who was in the back seat of the Acura, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

The racing drivers were indicted on charges of Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle, two separate counts of Second-Degree Assault, and Driving a Vehicle in a Speed Contest.

Following the indictment, Hernandez surrendered to Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

Posadas was in custody in Indiana on unrelated charges and a detainer is on file for the charges committed in Montgomery County. The driver of the Ford Fusion was issued three citations for driving under the influence of alcohol.

