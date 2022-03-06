Creepy Clarksburg Man Impersonated Police Officer Using Company Car: Police

A Clarksburg man was arrested and charged with impersonating a Montgomery County Police officer while using his company's car to get into a gated community, authorities said.

Matthew Kinsey, 47, posed as an officer to get into the Leisure World community on Sunday, May 15, Montgomery County Police said. While in the community, Kinsey blocked a victim's vehicle at an intersection with his own, got out and identified himself as an officer.

When the victim asked to see Kinsey's badge and why his vehicle didn't have police lights, Kinsey did not respond. Kinsey then took a picture of the victim's license plate and got back in his car, police said.

Kinsey then followed the victim as they drove away and they called 911. Kinsey eventually left, police said. Further investigation revealed Kinsey was using a vehicle registered to his company, Regency Cab Inc. He was arrested on May 25 and released on a $3,000 bond.

Police are now urging anyone who may have come in contact with Kinsey while impersonating an officer is asked to contact them at (240) 773- 5500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.