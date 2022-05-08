Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Crash In Silver Spring Reportedly Kills One, Pins Another: DEVELOPING

Annie DeVoe
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A multiple vehicle collision has reportedly killed at least one person, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 in the 531 block of Randolph Road, the reports state.

One victim was allegedly ejected from a vehicle while another is reported to be pinned. 

The road is currently shut down in both directions of traffic, the reports continue. 

This is a developing story, check back for more.

