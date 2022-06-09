Contact Us
Police & Fire

Crane Downs Live Wires Causing Fire In Colesville

Annie DeVoe
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A crane that came into contact with live wires set a vehicle and road on fire in Colesville, authorities say.

The incident occurred on near Clifton Road and Cannon Road Park around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9, according to Montgomery County Police.

The vehicle has been de-energized and is in the process of being stabilized. The asphalt fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released. 

