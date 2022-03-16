Contact Us
Concerns Grow Over Missing Teenager From Gaithersburg

Melania Aracely Cruz
Melania Aracely Cruz Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Gaithersburg.

Melania Aracely Cruz, 16, was last seen in the area of Strath Haven Court on Wednesday, Mar. 9, police said. 

Cruz is said to be 5'1," 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a hoop nose ring, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240- 773- 5400 at (301) 279- 8000. Callers may remain anonymous. 

