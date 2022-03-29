Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Concerns Grow Over Missing Rockville Teenager

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Genesis Melendez
Genesis Melendez Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Rockville.

Genesis Melendez, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, police said. 

Melendez is described as being 5'5," weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.