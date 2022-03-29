Concerns Grow Over Missing Rockville Teenager

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Rockville.

Genesis Melendez, 17, was last seen leaving her home in the 13100 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, police said.

Melendez is described as being 5'5," weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

