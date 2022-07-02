Contact Us
Police & Fire

Concern Grows For Missing Bethesda Man

Valerie Musson
Stephen Hayes
Stephen Hayes Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police

Family and friends are concerned about a Bethesda man who’s been missing for days.

Stephen Hayes, 32, was last seen near Pooke Hill Road in Bethesda around 2 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County Police said.

Hayes was last seen wearing white and gray sweatpants and a light green jacket. He was carrying a backpack and duffle bag, according to police.

Hayes’ family is concerned for his wellbeing, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Hayes’ location is urged to contact the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or the police 24-hour non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

