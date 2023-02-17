Claire's Employee Robbed, Nearly Sexually Assaulted At Work: Montgomery County Police

Detectives are searching for a suspect that is accused of robbery and an attempted sexual assault at a Montgomery County jewelry store, authorities say.

Police responded to the Claire's store located in the 500 block of North Frederick Avenue after reports of a robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Investigators spoke to the victim, who stated the suspect had a gun and demanded money from the register. When the victim failed to comply, the suspect walked behind the victim and placed her in a "chokehold" before taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials said that the unnamed suspect then took his victim to the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her, though she was able to fight back.

"When the victim refused to comply, the suspect hit her in the head multiple times before fleeing the store," police said.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black man in this 30s who was wearing a faded blue jean jacket. No other information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

To watch the surveillance video, click here.

