Child Struck By Vehicle In Germantown (DEVELOPING)

A child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Germantown, initial reports said.

This happened at 12204 Eagles Nest Ct around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, April 22, according to initial reports.

Around the same time, Montgomery County officials said a pedestrian was struck near Roberto Clemente Middle School near Summer Oak Drive around the same time.

That person was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Station Road between Summer Oak Drive and Forest Brook Road was closed as a result.

Right now it is unclear if these are two separate situations. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

