Child Reportedly Receives Major Eye Trauma After Owings Mills Archery Incident

A young child has been rushed to the hospital with major trauma after an archery accident in Owings Mills, according to initial reports.

The 10-year-old allegedly received an injury to the eye in the accident that occurred in the 500 block of Redland Court, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as details are released.

