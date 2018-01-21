Burglar Who Crawled Into Bed With Underage Girl Wanted In Maryland: Police

A man broke into a home in Silver Spring and crawled into bed with an underage girl -- now police have released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

The juvenile girl woke up to an unknown man lying in her bed on the 500 block of Thayer Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to Montgomery County Police.

The victim told the suspect to get out of her bed and the man fled. Detectives determined that he may have gotten inside through an unlocked window.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25-30 years old, tall and thin, with hair twists. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Anyone with additional information or comes into contact with this individual is asked to contact Montgomery County Police – Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

It's unclear if the suspect has done this in the past.

