Boy Hit By Car While Getting Off Bus In Montgomery County: Police

A boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car while getting off a bus in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The boy exited a Ride-on bus and was struck near the intersection of Woodfield Road and Clearspring Drive around 6:24 p.m., Monday, June 20, according to Montgomery County Police.

A southbound 2003 Honda CRV struck the boy as he entered the southbound lanes. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CRU detectives continue to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU at (240) 773- 6620.

