Police & Fire

Bomb Squad On Scene Investigating 'Suspicious Package' At US Department Of Energy Campus

Annie DeVoe
FedEx truck
FedEx truck Photo Credit: jp26jp Pixabay

A Montgomery County road is closed as a bomb squad investigates reports of a suspicious package at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus, reports 7News DC.

Germantown Road is closed between Crystal Rock Drive and I-270, including ramps 15A and 15B as a FedEx truck is searched. The bomb squad arrived to help with the investigation around 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, the outlet continues. 

Traffic delays are expected as the investigation is conducted, and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. To read the full story by 7News DC, click here.

