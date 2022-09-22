Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One

At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say.

The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.

The condition of any occupants of the vehicle is currently unknown. Some lanes were blocked during the investigation of the incident.

