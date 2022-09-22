Contact Us
Bethesda Vehicle Collision Knocks Over Massive Road Sign, Entraps At Least One

Annie DeVoe
The crash left at least one person entrapped
The crash left at least one person entrapped Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

At least one person was entrapped inside of a vehicle after it violently collided with a Montgomery County road sign, knocking it over, authorities say.

The collision knocked over an exit sign for I-495 and I-270 on Old Georgetown Road around 1:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22, according to Montgomery County police.

The condition of any occupants of the vehicle is currently unknown. Some lanes were blocked during the investigation of the incident.

