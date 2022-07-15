Bethesda Boy Pleads Guilty To First Degree Murder

A Bethesda teenager has pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in connection to a December homicide, authorities say.

Joshua Wright, 17, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 15 after being charged for the Dec. 19, 2021 death of Lawrence Wilson Jr., Montgomery County officials announced.

Wright faces a maximum of 40 years in prison and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Co-defendant, Antonio Lawrence, also implicated in the incident, is set for trial beginning February 6, 2023.

