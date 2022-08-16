Beef Bandit Sneaks Out Of Rockville Market With Over 50 Steaks

What a load of bull!

Rockville police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks and two 12-packs of beer, together worth over $1,000, from a Rockville Town Square business, reports Fox 5 DC.

The suspect got away with snatching the steaks from Dawson's Market, Tuesday, Aug. 9, and even tried returning for a second attempt Wednesday, Aug. 10 before he was chased off, the outlet continues.

Anyone who may have information or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police by phone at (240)314-8900 or through email at publicsafety@rockvillemd.gov. Callers may be eligible for a $500 reward.

To read the full story by Fox 5 DC, click here.

