Backup Called For Olney Barricade (DEVELOPING)

A residential area in Olney is seeing a large police presence after someone reportedly barricaded themself into a home, authorities say.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue teams arrived on the scene of the barricade in the late morning hours of Monday, April 3 after additional assistance was called for by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The barricade has been contained to one residence in the area of Shadow Ridge Court.

Officers are advising the community of an increased police presence around the scene, and are asking people to avoid the area as officers work toward a peaceful resolution.

