Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
At Least One Injured In Early Morning Rockville Basement Fire

Annie DeVoe
The basement fire injured at least one person
The basement fire injured at least one person Photo Credit: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

At least one person is injured following an early morning basement fire in Rockville, authorities say.

Firefighters arrived to the home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road after reports of a fire in a single family home, around 6 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Authorities were able to extinguish the flames, that evacuated one man and one woman who were inside of the home.

The man was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

