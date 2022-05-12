At Least 5 Critically Injured In Morning Multi-Car Pileup In Montgomery County: Fire Officials

At least five people have been seriously injured in a multi-car pileup in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

The crash involving several vehicles, including a pickup truck, happened in the 12,800 block of Connecticut Avenue near Kayson Street in Glenmont around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Montgomery County Fire officials said on Twitter.

At least three people were said to have life-threatening injuries and most had to be extricated from their vehicles, added officials. The incident shut down Connecticut Avenue in both directions.

This is a developing story so check back for more.

