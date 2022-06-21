Arrest Made In Deadly Stabbing Of Woman Outside DC Restaurant

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing of a woman last month while standing outside of a carryout restaurant in DC.

Ebony Morgan, 42, was chatting with friends outside of Full Yum Carry Out in the Northeast section of the city when Cana Browne, 25, stabbed her on May 10, 2022, according to Metropolitan Police and NBC4.

Detectives found Morgan suffering from an apparent stab wound on the Unit block of P Street, Northeast at 12:53 p.m., Tuesday, May 10. She was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, May 15.

Browne was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with Second Degree Murder.

