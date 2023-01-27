Anti-Semitic Spewing Suspect KOs Victim At MoCo Grocery Store: Police

A 30-year-old Washington DC man has been arrested after authorities said he attacked a victim at a grocery store in Montgomery County, causing him to lose consciousness, and then stole his keys.

Eugene Thompson, who also goes by Michael Stewart, was confronted by the victim inside of the Giant store on Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 25, county police said.

"The adult male victim stated that he was shopping inside the store when he observed Thompson along with a group of male suspects acting disorderly," police said. "When the victim approached the suspects and asked them to stop, the suspects surrounded the victim, with Thompson making anti-Semitic statements towards him."

That's when Thompson started assaulting the man, causing him to lose consciousness, police said. Thompson stole the man's keys and fled the store with the other victims, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then found Thompson at the McDonald’s restaurant in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way and identified him as the main suspect.

Thompson was placed under arrest, and following a search of Thompson, discovered the victim’s keys in his possession.

Thompson was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree assault and strong-armed robbery related charges. He is being held without bond.

Detectives from the 6th District Investigative Section continue to investigate this incident and will work with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding additional Hate Crime charges.

