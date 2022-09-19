Amazon 'Alexa' Saves Montgomery County From Burning In Overnight Fire

A smart home feature has saved a Colesville family after waking them up to get them out of their burning home, authorities say.

The residents of the home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive were alerted of smoke in the house by an Amazon Alexa device around 1:45 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.

The residents were able to track the smoke to the garage but were pushed back due to smoke and heat. Fire officials later found an electrical fire on near a shelving unit.

Officials say that two electrical chargers that were plugged into an electric bike and electric lawnmower battery were too close to a heat source, sparking the fire.

Four adults and two children were able to safely escape the home without injury.

The damages are estimated to be around $175,000.

