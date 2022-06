Two people suffered minor injuries when a plane made a hard landing at the Montgomery County Airpark Sunday, June 19.

The plane had a hard landing on a runway then came to a stop on a grassy field near a taxiway around 12:30 p.m. in Gaithersburg, MoCo rescue officials said.

The pilot and a passenger were evaluated at the scene. Wind may have been a contributing factor, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.