Accused Silver Spring Wife Killer Surrenders Himself To Police In Montgomery County

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police didn’t have to go far to track down a murder suspect who turned himself in and directed investigators right to his dead wife.

Dennis Morris Hinnant, Jr., 29, of Silver Spring walked into the Rockville City Police Station and requested to speak to a homicide detective at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officials said.

According to police, once at the station, Hinnant advised officers that they would find the body of his dead wife in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive in Silver Spring, though it remains unclear what led to her death.

Montgomery County police officers responded to their home for a welfare check, where officers found the body of 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his confession, Hinnant was transported to Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, who charged him with first-degree murder..

Hinnant is being held without bond. No information on his next court appearance has been provided by the police.

