74-Year-Old Montgomery County Man Struck & Killed In North Bethesda: Police

David Cifarelli
The collision happened at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way
The collision happened at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 74-year-old man from Montgomery County was struck and killed by a car in North Bethesda, authorities said. 

Police responded to a pedestrian collision in at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, Montgomery County Police said. 

Investigators determined the man was jogging along the crosswalk of Tuckerman Lane when the car hit him for unknown reasons at this time, police said. He later died at a local hospital. 

Investigators are looking to see if the "push-to-activate pedestrian signal" was activated at the time of the crash, police added. The driver remained on scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (240) 773- 6620.

