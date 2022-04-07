7-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck At Bethesda Bus Stop

A 7-year-old boy has died after being hit at a school bus stop in Bethesda, Montgomery County Police confirm to Daily Voice.

The boy, who was a student at Ashburton Elementary School, was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. He reportedly succumbed to those injuries on Thursday, police said.

“It goes without saying that we’re extremely saddened,” MCPS spokesman Chris Cram told Bethesda Magazine. “It’s terrible, the loss of any young child, and we really feel deeply for this family and the school community.”

A letter to the school community is expected to be sent out later Thursday afternoon, the outlet reports.

The boy, along with his father and 18-month-old sibling, were waiting at the corner of King Charles Way at Grosvenor Lane when they were hit by a car just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, fire officials said on Twitter. The father sustained minor injuries and the infant was left unharmed, police said.

Investigators learned that the driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on King Charles Way and was about turn onto westbound Grosvenor Lane. However, for reasons unknown at this time, the driver instead veered off the road and struck the pedestrians, police said.

The driver, who was left unharmed, stayed at the scene of the collision and gave police a statement. The incident closed down part of Grosvenor Lane was a result.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

