Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

65 Firefighters Battle Silver Spring Restaurant Blaze

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Copper Canyon Grill fire.
Copper Canyon Grill fire. Photo Credit: Jason Blake

Smoke billowed over a Silver Spring restaurant after a reported kitchen fire Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

Initial investigation revealed that the flames were running through the air duct system above the kitchen of Copper Canyon Grill shortly before 9 a.m.

The fire at the Ellsworth Drive restaurant was being fought with the assistance of more than 65 Montgomery County firefighters. 

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.