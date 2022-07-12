65 Firefighters Battle Silver Spring Restaurant Blaze

Smoke billowed over a Silver Spring restaurant after a reported kitchen fire Tuesday, July 12, authorities said.

Initial investigation revealed that the flames were running through the air duct system above the kitchen of Copper Canyon Grill shortly before 9 a.m.

The fire at the Ellsworth Drive restaurant was being fought with the assistance of more than 65 Montgomery County firefighters.

This story will continue to be updated as it develops.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.