Montgomery Daily Voice
2 Suspects Sought In March Silver Spring Shooting (VIDEO)

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Surveillance footage of the shooting at the Fenton Street parking garage
Surveillance footage of the shooting at the Fenton Street parking garage Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects behind a Silver Spring shooting that happened last month.

Police responded to Kaldi's Social House, located in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue, for a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, police said.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a fight broke out in front of the coffee shop that resulted in two suspects firing gunshots, police said. 

Police also said an additional shooting took place in the parking garage located in the 8110 block of Fenton Street. Both suspects then fled the scene, police said. 

Investigators have since released surveillance footage of the two suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous. 

