Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Montgomery County Hit-And-Run: Police

David Cifarelli
A 19-year-old has been seriously injured in a recent Montgomery County hit-and-run, authorities said. 

The Gaithersburg native was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Prelude Drive in White Oak before 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, Montgomery County Police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Initial investigation revealed the victim was crossing northbound Columbia Pike when a grey 2014 Ford Fusion hit them at the intersection of Prelude Drive, police said. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling north.

Officers were able to locate the driver and vehicle after identifying parts of the car that were left behind, police added. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.    

