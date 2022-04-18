18-Year-Old Montgomery Man Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Girl: Police

An 18-year-old man from Montgomery County has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl from Rockville, authorities said.

Caden Riley allegedly assaulted the girl when she was riding her bike on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Montgomery County Police said.

After alerting authorities, police canvassed the area and later arrested Riley at this home. He is being charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault, police said.

