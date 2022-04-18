Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Montgomery Man Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Girl: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Caden Isaiah Riley
Caden Isaiah Riley Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

An 18-year-old man from Montgomery County has been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl from Rockville, authorities said. 

Caden Riley allegedly assaulted the girl when she was riding her bike on the pedestrian bridge near Lakewood Elementary School around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, Montgomery County Police said. 

After alerting authorities, police canvassed the area and later arrested Riley at this home. He is being charged with three counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree assault, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.