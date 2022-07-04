16-Year-Old Student Charged With Connection To Clarksburg School Lockdowns: Police

A 16-year-old Clarksburg High School student arrested for bringing a loaded weapon onto a high school campus and forcing several schools under lockdown, authorities said.

Nafees Muhammad allegedly pointed a gun at someone after hitting their car while parking in the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way around 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Montgomery County Police said.

Muhammad then reportedly fled into Clarksburg High School, which — along with Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School — was placed on lockdown around 10:35 a.m.

Muhammad eventually left campus was later arrested at his Clarksburg home shortly after 11 a.m., police said. Officers later recovered a loaded "ghost gun" with an extended 30 round magazine from Muhammad's car as well as three "ghost gun" kits from his home, police said.

Muhammad has been charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime. This is an ongoing investigation.

