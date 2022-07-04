Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

16-Year-Old Student Charged With Connection To Clarksburg School Lockdowns: Police

David Cifarelli
Entrance to Clarksburg High School (left) and the weapon recovered by the suspect (right)
Entrance to Clarksburg High School (left) and the weapon recovered by the suspect (right) Photo Credit: Google Maps/Montgomery County Police

A 16-year-old Clarksburg High School student arrested for bringing a loaded weapon onto a high school campus and forcing several schools under lockdown, authorities said.  

Nafees Muhammad allegedly pointed a gun at someone after hitting their car while parking in the 22400 block of Brick Haven Way around 10:18 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, Montgomery County Police said.

Muhammad then reportedly fled into Clarksburg High School, which — along with Rocky Hill Middle School and the Goddard School — was placed on lockdown around 10:35 a.m. 

Muhammad eventually left campus was later arrested at his Clarksburg home shortly after 11 a.m., police said. Officers later recovered a loaded "ghost gun" with an extended 30 round magazine from Muhammad's car as well as three "ghost gun" kits from his home, police said. 

Muhammad has been charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime. This is an ongoing investigation.

