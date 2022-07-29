Contact Us
Police & Fire

$10K Reward Offered Amid Takoma Park Mechanic Shooting Investigation

Annie DeVoe
Top left, clockwise: Muhammed Hamid; the suspect; the suspect's vehicle.
Top left, clockwise: Muhammed Hamid; the suspect; the suspect's vehicle. Photo Credit: Takoma Park Police Department

A reward has been offered in a Takoma Park murder investigation after a mechanic was fatally shot by an unknown suspect, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid was shot in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, around 11:05 a.m., Saturday, July 16, according to Takoma Park police.

Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic at the time of the shooting and was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect - described as a black man, wearing a white t-shirt, a dark baseball cap, and jeans - fled the parking lot on foot to Eastern Avenue where a white SUV was waiting.

The SUV then headed into D.C. on New Hampshire Avenue. 

As the investigation continues, a $10,000 reward has been offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Earle at 301-891-7127.

