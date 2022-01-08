Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
$10 Million Lawsuit Filed Against DC Fire And EMS For Racial And Gender Discrimination

Annie DeVoe
DC Fire and EMS faces a $10 million lawsuit
DC Fire and EMS faces a $10 million lawsuit

A $10 million race and gender discrimination lawsuit has been filed against D.C. Fire and EMS by four black female firefighters, reports 7News.

The women allege that they were subjected to "harsher standards" and "disciplinary actions" by D.C. Fire and EMS, than their white colleagues, continues the outlet.

One of the attorneys who filed the case, Pam Keith, alleges that "Black women are tolerated, but not embraced" in the D.C. Fire and EMS community that she describes as a "boys club". 

To read the full story by 7News, click here. 

