Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

1 Purportedly Dead In Montgomery County Police Pursuit Crash (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (stock photo)
Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad (stock photo) Photo Credit: Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc. Facebook

One person died after their vehicle crashed, ejecting them while involved in a police pursuit in Maryland, according to unconfirmed and developing reports.

Connecticut Avenue was closed at Randolph Road for the crash investigation around 1:45 a.m. in Wheaton-Glenmont, according to developing reports.

One patient was evaluated while another was pronounced dead at the scene in the eastbound lanes, reports say.

Montgomery County police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Saturday, Feb. 26.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.