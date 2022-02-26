1 Purportedly Dead In Montgomery County Police Pursuit Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person died after their vehicle crashed, ejecting them while involved in a police pursuit in Maryland, according to unconfirmed and developing reports.

Connecticut Avenue was closed at Randolph Road for the crash investigation around 1:45 a.m. in Wheaton-Glenmont, according to developing reports.

One patient was evaluated while another was pronounced dead at the scene in the eastbound lanes, reports say.

Montgomery County police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request placed Saturday, Feb. 26.

