1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Route 27 Crash

One person died and two people were hurt in a two-car crash Friday, Feb. 25 in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Two adults were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and the third victim was killed in the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Route 27 in Damascus, WTOP says citing county police.

The incident appeared to involve a minivan and small SUV, and happened between Davis Mill and Sweepstakes roads.

The roadway was closed for investigation.

