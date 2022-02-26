Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
1 Purportedly Dead In Montgomery County Police Pursuit Crash (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Route 27 Crash

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Courtesy of MCFRS

One person died and two people were hurt in a two-car crash Friday, Feb. 25 in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Two adults were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and the third victim was killed in the crash around 4:40 p.m. on Route 27 in Damascus, WTOP says citing county police.

The incident appeared to involve a minivan and small SUV, and happened between Davis Mill and Sweepstakes roads.

The roadway was closed for investigation.

