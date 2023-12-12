Police Ask Public To Keep An Eye Out For Man Wanted For Kohl's Robbery In Silver Spring

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down a wanted man who has been at large since robbing a Kohl's store more than a month ago.

Photos have been released by investigators following an October robbery of the department store in the 3900 block of Aspen Hill Road in Silver Spring.

According to police, the wanted man walked into the store, did some shopping, and then walked out with an undisclosed amount of merchandise without attempting to pay.

He then fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who is approximately 6-foot tall with a thin build who appears to have a permanent injury to one eye and wears his hair in long dreadlocks.

At the time of the robbery, he was sporting a large duffel bag and wearing a gray beanie, green coat, green pants, blue neck gaiter, and black and yellow gloves.

