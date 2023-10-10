Playboy Drops MoCo Porn Star Mia Khalifa After Requests For Better Footage Of Hamas Attacks

The 30-year-old Lebanese-American media personality who grew up in Montgomery County and went to school at the Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia, has been dropped by Playboy following a string of social media posts expressing support for Palestinians amid the Hamas attacks on Israel.

No stranger to camerawork, Khalifa even had a suggestion, posting on Saturday, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

Several companies including Playboy cut ties with Khalifa.

"We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy's relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia's Playboy channel on our creator platform," reads an email from Playboy circulating on social media.

"Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas' attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children."

Radio host Todd Shapiro, who was involved in a business deal with Khalifa, also cut ties with her, citing her "ignorance."

Despite the backlash, Khalifa has remained defiant and continues to post and share messages supporting Hamas' actions after hundreds have already died in the violent clash.

Responding indirectly to Shapiro, she said that she stands with "all people fighting oppression."

She later posted "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is enticing spread of violence.

"I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are… fighting for freedom every day.”

Khalifa, who is banned from her home country of Lebanon reportedly has received ISIS death threats over one of her most famous adult scene, where she was filmed in a threesome wearing a hijab.

Since the war overseas broke out, there have been more than 1,500 deaths, including several Americans reported as of Tuesday, Oct. 10.

