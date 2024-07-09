Pizza Food Truck Unveils New Home In Massive Silver Spring's Solaire Social Food Hall

El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza has a new home at the Solaire Social food hall in downtown Silver Spring, where they've brought their beloved assortment of traditional and modern slices to a larger audience, according to posts on social media.

"Big news! We’re excited to unveil our new home," El Jefe said on Instagram. "Introducing our first brick-and-mortar location for El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza!

"Join us (Solaire Social) for the ultimate wood-fired pizza experience. Tag your pizza squad and let’s make delicious memories together."

The menu at the pizza joint ranges from your basics: pepperoni, Margherita, or cheese, while also featuring specialties that include street corn and Caprese pies for the more adventurous eaters.

Even with their fancy new digs, El Jefe Wood Fired Pizza will still be busy making the rounds and making pies at a variety of locations during their opening week.

Solaire Social is open on Dixon Avenue from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays.

According to its website, Solaire Social is a 13,000-square-foot "dining destination and bar" that will feature a collection of artisan concepts from across the globe, curated by award-winning chef and restaurateur, Akhtar Nawab.

"Solaire Social lives by the motto 'Eat. Drink. Be Social.' — a destination focused around community, providing a stage for chef-driven concepts to showcase a curated experience enriched by diverse food, culture and entertainment."

A list of the ten vendors working out of the facility can be found here.

