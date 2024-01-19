Pharmacy Delivery Person Accused Of Sexually Abusing Elderly Woman In Montgomery County: Police

The investigation into allegations of a man who forcibly touched a woman in her home led to the apprehension of 65-year-old Yuriy Ravdugin in Montgomery County this week, authorities announced.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to a home on East-West Highway, where there was a complaint about an elderly woman who had been sexually assaulted.

Ravdugin, a pharmacy delivery person, is accused of entering his victim's home and forcibly touching her, according to police. He was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this week.

The Bethesda resident was arrested in Takoma Park on Wednesday while making deliveries and charged with second-degree assault and sexual offenses.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit while he waits for a bond hearing.

