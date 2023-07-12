Person Laying In Roadway Killed By Unsuspecting Driver In Montgomery County, Police Say

Investigators have identified Rockville resident Rajon Pierre Mozee as the pedestrian who was killed on Piccard Drive near Redland Road on Tuesday, July 11 in a bizarre crash.

First responders were called at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where there were reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a driver in a blue Honda Civic.

Police say that the Honda was traveling north on Piccard Drive near the intersection when he struck Mozee, who was laying in the roadway.

No additional details were released by the police.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash to assist with the investigation, officials noted.

Anyone with information regarding the collision has been asked to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives by calling (240) 773-6620.

