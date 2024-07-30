Pedestrian Killed In Crash With Jeep At Montgomery County Intersection Identified By Police

Investigators have identified Aman Abraham Gebreyesus as the victim who was died after being struck at the intersection of University Boulevard East and Langley Drive in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, officers were called to the intersection, where thy found Gebreyesus suffering from fatal injuries after being struck while crossing the eastbound lanes of University Boulevard.

The Silver Spring resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators noted that the driver of the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee remained at the scene.

It remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.