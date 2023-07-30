Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Train In Montgomery County (Developing)

Early on Sunday, July 30, first responders responded to a heavy rail train track behind Motel 6 on Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg when a man was hit by a train.

The incident was first reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal strike remain under investigation. Trains were temporarily shut down in the area.

No information about the victim has been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

